Five Star Senior Living Inc (FVE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc (NYSE:FVE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Five Star Quality Care, Inc. is in the business of leasing and operating senior living facilities, including senior apartments, assisted living facilities, congregate communities and nursing homes. “

Shares of Five Star Senior Living (NYSE FVE) opened at 1.575 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $78.84 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72. Five Star Senior Living has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $3.04.

Five Star Senior Living (NYSE:FVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $350.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.05 million. Five Star Senior Living had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Star Senior Living will post ($0.58) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FVE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 21.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the second quarter valued at $258,000. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 16.2% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 128,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 17,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 426,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 12,935 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 1.5% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 451,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period.

Five Star Senior Living Inc, formerly Five Star Quality Care, Inc, operates senior living communities, including independent living communities, assisted living communities and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs). The Company’s segments include senior living communities and rehabilitation and wellness.

