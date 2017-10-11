Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services began coverage on shares of Five Oaks Investment Corp. (NYSE:OAKS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Five Oaks Investment Corp. (OAKS) traded down 1.07% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,932 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.34. Five Oaks Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $6.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.87.

Get Five Oaks Investment Corp. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/five-oaks-investment-corp-oaks-now-covered-by-analysts-at-ladenburg-thalmann-financial-services.html.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.82%. Five Oaks Investment Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OAKS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Five Oaks Investment Corp. by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 574,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 76,353 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Five Oaks Investment Corp. by 86.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 34,194 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Five Oaks Investment Corp. by 15.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 47,173 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five Oaks Investment Corp. in the second quarter worth about $657,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Oaks Investment Corp. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 805,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,005 shares during the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Oaks Investment Corp. Company Profile

Five Oaks Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on investing on a leveraged basis in mortgage and other real estate-related assets, particularly residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The Company invests in various assets, such as Agency residential MBS (RMBS); securitizations backed by multi-family mortgage loans, or Multi-Family MBS; residential mortgage loans and other mortgage-related investments, including mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), and Non-Agency RMBS.

Receive News & Ratings for Five Oaks Investment Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Oaks Investment Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.