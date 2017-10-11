Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) Given “Outperform” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $146.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $136.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fiserv from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Fiserv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays PLC reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.77.

Fiserv (NASDAQ FISV) traded down 0.2722% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.5219. 39,670 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.65. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $92.81 and a 52 week high of $129.81. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.2171 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). Fiserv had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post $5.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total value of $2,074,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 269,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,841,805.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim M. Robak sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total transaction of $762,682.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,248,240.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,124 shares of company stock valued at $7,113,543. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 2,669.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,345,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,827,530 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Fiserv by 267.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,102 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,729,000 after purchasing an additional 896,418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,301,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,032,000 after purchasing an additional 518,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Fiserv by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 449,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,025,000 after purchasing an additional 314,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc is a provider of financial services technology. The Company provides account processing systems; electronic payments processing products and services, such as electronic bill payments, transaction processing, account-to-account transfers, and person-to-person payments; Internet and mobile banking systems, and related services, including document and payment card production and distribution, and lending and risk management products and services.

