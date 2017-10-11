First Western Capital Management Co Has $4.36 Million Holdings in Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

First Western Capital Management Co raised its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,886 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Oracle Corporation makes up approximately 2.6% of First Western Capital Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. First Western Capital Management Co’s holdings in Oracle Corporation were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Oracle Corporation by 1,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle Corporation by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle Corporation by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Oracle Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Oracle Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Oracle Corporation in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $56.00 target price on shares of Oracle Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Oracle Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle Corporation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.37.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE ORCL) opened at 48.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.49 and its 200 day moving average is $47.61.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Oracle Corporation had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post $2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. Oracle Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 76,703 shares of Oracle Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $3,758,447.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 56,250 shares of Oracle Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $2,712,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,055,776 shares of company stock valued at $52,673,112 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle Corporation

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

