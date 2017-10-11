First United Bank Trust Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

First United Bank Trust lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,118 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.5% of First United Bank Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 45,281 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the second quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in Apple by 10.0% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,914,795 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $562,478,000 after acquiring an additional 356,476 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Apple by 6.0% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.08 price target (down from $176.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.40.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 268,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total value of $43,148,912.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP D Bruce Sewell sold 31,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.13, for a total value of $5,000,861.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,778,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 541,177 shares of company stock worth $85,864,804 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ AAPL) traded up 0.568% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.785. 9,508,143 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.756 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.08 and a 1-year high of $164.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 20.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post $9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

