First Financial Corp IN Has $1.08 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

First Financial Corp IN decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,837,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,642,000 after purchasing an additional 26,606 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 52,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $219,000. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 52,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.2% in the first quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,944,000 after purchasing an additional 27,785 shares during the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) traded up 2.02% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.60. 3,921,062 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $366.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.03. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.32 and a 12 month high of $137.08.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.94 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post $7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 56.76%.

In other news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 102,692 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $13,672,412.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 230,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,667,733.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dominic J. Caruso sold 82,591 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total transaction of $11,291,841.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 226,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,993,466.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen and Company set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.02.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being.

