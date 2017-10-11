First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490,318 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,578 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.08% of First Citizens BancShares worth $182,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares Inc. alerts:

Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) opened at 383.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.10. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $280.98 and a 12 month high of $395.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $352.86 and its 200 day moving average is $352.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.70%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hope Holding Bryant sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,572 shares in the company, valued at $92,674,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.06, for a total transaction of $88,704.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 343,898 shares in the company, valued at $124,511,709.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,398,866 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/first-citizens-bancshares-inc-fcnca-shares-sold-by-blackrock-inc.html.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc (BancShares) is a holding company of First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company (FCB). As of December 31, 2016, BancShares operated in 21 states providing a range of financial services to individuals, businesses and professionals. FCB offers a range of retail and commercial banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.