First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stake in Cigna Corporation (CI)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,559 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cigna Corporation were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spot Trading L.L.C. increased its position in Cigna Corporation by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Spot Trading L.L.C. now owns 1,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 24,425 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cigna Corporation by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its position in Cigna Corporation by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 134,972 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after acquiring an additional 32,514 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Cigna Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Cigna Corporation by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 37,306 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. raised their target price on Cigna Corporation from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down from $199.00) on shares of Cigna Corporation in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cigna Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Cigna Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cigna Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.27.

In other Cigna Corporation news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 24,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $4,262,718.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,095,262.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane E. Md Henney sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.14, for a total transaction of $104,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,653 shares of company stock valued at $12,437,684 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna Corporation (NYSE CI) opened at 188.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.60. Cigna Corporation has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $193.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. Cigna Corporation had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Cigna Corporation will post $10.03 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Corporation Company Profile

Cigna Corporation (Cigna), together with its subsidiaries, is a health services company. The Company offers medical, dental, disability, life and accident insurance and related products and services. The Company’s segments include Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations and Corporate.

