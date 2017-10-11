First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Invests $254,000 in SAP SE (SAP)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,399 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP SE by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of SAP SE by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SAP SE by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP SE by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP SE by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE (SAP) opened at 112.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.76. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $80.93 and a 52-week high of $112.55. The firm has a market cap of $134.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.10.

SAP SE declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 20th that permits the company to buyback outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAP. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP SE in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on SAP SE from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on SAP SE in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of SAP SE in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut SAP SE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. SAP SE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.84.

SAP SE Company Profile

SAP SE (SAP) is a software and service provider. The Company offers enterprise application software. The Company operates through two segments: Applications, Technology & Services segment, and the SAP Business Network segment. The Applications, Technology & Services segment is engaged in the sale of software licenses, subscriptions to its cloud applications, and related services (primarily support services and various professional services, and support services, as well as implementation services of its software products and education services on the use of its products).

