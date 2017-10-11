Financial Survey: Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) and Its Peers

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ: GLPI) is one of 28 public companies in the “Hospitality REITs” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Gaming and Leisure Properties to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Gaming and Leisure Properties has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaming and Leisure Properties’ competitors have a beta of 1.01, indicating that their average share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Gaming and Leisure Properties and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaming and Leisure Properties 1 3 3 0 2.29 Gaming and Leisure Properties Competitors 111 742 854 21 2.45

Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus price target of $38.80, suggesting a potential upside of 5.35%. As a group, “Hospitality REITs” companies have a potential upside of 5.48%. Given Gaming and Leisure Properties’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gaming and Leisure Properties has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.3% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of shares of all “Hospitality REITs” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of shares of all “Hospitality REITs” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaming and Leisure Properties 38.99% 17.14% 5.71% Gaming and Leisure Properties Competitors 7.02% 1.66% 1.67%

Dividends

Gaming and Leisure Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays out 141.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Hospitality REITs” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.2% and pay out 132.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Gaming and Leisure Properties N/A N/A 20.69 Gaming and Leisure Properties Competitors $1.10 billion $338.63 million -15.32

Gaming and Leisure Properties’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gaming and Leisure Properties. Gaming and Leisure Properties is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI) is a self-administered and self-managed Pennsylvania real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. Its segments include GLP Capital, L.P. (GLP Capital), through which the Company owns all of its real estate assets, and the TRS Properties, which consists of Hollywood Casino Perryville and Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 34 rental properties, consisting of the real property associated with 18 gaming and related facilities operated by Penn National Gaming, Inc. (Penn), the real property associated with 15 gaming and related facilities operated by Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. (Pinnacle), and the real property associated with the Casino Queen in East St. Louis, Illinois.

