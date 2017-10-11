Financial Engines, Inc. (FNGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Financial Engines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FNGN shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Financial Engines in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Financial Engines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Sidoti started coverage on Financial Engines in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Financial Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays PLC started coverage on Financial Engines in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Financial Engines (NASDAQ FNGN) opened at 36.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.44. Financial Engines has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $45.75.

Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The asset manager reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $118.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.94 million. Financial Engines had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Financial Engines’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Financial Engines will post $1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Financial Engines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.75%.

In other Financial Engines news, EVP Michael Jerome Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $64,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Grace sold 8,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $304,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,133,149 shares of company stock valued at $136,660,683 in the last three months. 15.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Financial Engines by 163,234.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,137,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $310,848,000 after buying an additional 7,133,365 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Financial Engines by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,599,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $204,954,000 after buying an additional 40,874 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Financial Engines by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,221,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,120,000 after buying an additional 261,539 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Financial Engines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,955,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Financial Engines by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,867,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,321,000 after buying an additional 125,382 shares during the last quarter.

Financial Engines Company Profile

Financial Engines, Inc is a provider of independent, technology-enabled financial advisory services, discretionary portfolio management, personalized investment advice, financial and retirement income planning, and financial education and guidance. The Company offers personalized plans for saving, investing, and generating retirement income, as well as by providing assessments of retirement income needs and readiness.

