Financial Contrast: Biogen (BIIB) versus Its Peers

Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) is one of 45 public companies in the “Biopharmaceuticals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Biogen to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.7% of Biogen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of shares of all “Biopharmaceuticals” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Biogen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Biopharmaceuticals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Biogen and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biogen 0 11 12 1 2.58 Biogen Competitors 116 752 1614 58 2.64

Biogen currently has a consensus target price of $332.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.25%. As a group, “Biopharmaceuticals” companies have a potential upside of 7.10%. Given Biogen’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Biogen has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Biogen and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biogen 28.10% 37.42% 20.12% Biogen Competitors -13,404.97% 246.04% -20.09%

Risk and Volatility

Biogen has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biogen’s competitors have a beta of 1.28, indicating that their average stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biogen and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Biogen $11.72 billion $6.42 billion 21.85 Biogen Competitors $579.30 million $241.72 million -6.54

Biogen has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Biogen is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Biogen beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to people living with serious neurological, rare and autoimmune diseases. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis and SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). It also has a collaboration agreement with Genentech, Inc. (Genentech), a member of the Roche Group, with respect to RITUXAN for the treatment of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and other conditions, GAZYVA indicated for the treatment of CLL and follicular lymphoma, and other anti-CD20 therapies. The Company’s product candidate includes OCREVUS; Biosimilar adalimumab; Aducanumab; E2609; BIIB074; BAN2401; Opicinumab; CIRARA; BIIB061; BIIB054; BIIB067, and BIIB068.

