Financial Comparison: Orthofix International N.V. (OFIX) & The Competition

Orthofix International N.V. (NASDAQ: OFIX) is one of 84 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Orthofix International N.V. to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Orthofix International N.V. and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orthofix International N.V. 0 0 5 0 3.00 Orthofix International N.V. Competitors 170 1120 2457 89 2.64

Orthofix International N.V. presently has a consensus price target of $52.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.10%. As a group, “Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution” companies have a potential upside of 9.36%. Given Orthofix International N.V.’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Orthofix International N.V. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Orthofix International N.V. has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orthofix International N.V.’s peers have a beta of 1.06, suggesting that their average stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Orthofix International N.V. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orthofix International N.V. 1.88% 9.96% 7.32% Orthofix International N.V. Competitors -127.09% -36.26% -10.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orthofix International N.V. and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Orthofix International N.V. $418.71 million $45.74 million 116.71 Orthofix International N.V. Competitors $827.23 million $159.49 million 36.42

Orthofix International N.V.’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Orthofix International N.V.. Orthofix International N.V. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.4% of Orthofix International N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of shares of all “Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Orthofix International N.V. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Orthofix International N.V. peers beat Orthofix International N.V. on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Orthofix International N.V.

Orthofix International N.V. (Orthofix) is a global medical device company. The Company is focused on providing reconstructive and regenerative orthopedic and spine solutions to physicians. The company operates in four segments: BioStim, Biologics, Extremity Fixation and Spine Fixation. Its BioStim solutions products include Cervical-Stim, Spinal-Stim and Physio-Stim. The Biologics products include AlloQuent Structural Allografts, Trinity ELITE, Trinity Evolution and VersaShield. The Extremity Fixation products include Fixator, Eight-Plate Guided Growth System and Contours VPS Volar Plating System III. The Spine Fixation products include Hallmark Anterior Cervical Plate System, Ascent LE Posterior Occipital Cervico-Thoracic (POCT) System, Firebird Deformity Correction System, Phoenix Minimally Invasive Spinal Fixation System, Samba-Screw System, LONESTAR Cervical Stand Alone (CSA), SKYHAWK Lateral Interbody Fusion System & Lateral Plate System and CENTURION POCT System.

