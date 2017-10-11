Financial Comparison: Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) (EL) & Its Peers

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE: EL) is one of 33 public companies in the “Personal Products” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (The) alerts:

This table compares Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) 10.56% 32.38% 11.90% Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) Competitors -46.56% 137.98% 5.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) 0 5 17 0 2.77 Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) Competitors 350 1208 1484 23 2.38

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) presently has a consensus target price of $111.52, suggesting a potential upside of 1.76%. As a group, “Personal Products” companies have a potential upside of 7.15%. Given Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The)’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The)’s peers have a beta of 1.09, suggesting that their average share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) $11.82 billion $2.35 billion 32.71 Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) Competitors $14.48 billion $2.96 billion 14.46

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The)’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The). Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Personal Products” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 46.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.6% of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of shares of all “Personal Products” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Personal Products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) peers beat Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The Company offers products, including skin care, makeup, fragrance, hair care and other. The Company operates in beauty products segment. The Company’s products are sold in over 150 countries and territories under brand names, including Estee Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Prescriptives, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, MAC, Kiton, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin, Tom Ford, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, Tory Burch, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frederic Malle, GLAMGLOW, By Kilian, BECCA and Too Faced. Its skin care products include moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices and sun care products.

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.