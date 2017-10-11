Financial Analysis: Innocoll Holdings PLC (INNL) vs. Its Peers

Innocoll Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: INNL) is one of 114 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceuticals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Innocoll Holdings PLC to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Innocoll Holdings PLC alerts:

Innocoll Holdings PLC has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innocoll Holdings PLC’s competitors have a beta of 0.88, suggesting that their average stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.2% of Innocoll Holdings PLC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceuticals” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceuticals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Innocoll Holdings PLC and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innocoll Holdings PLC -1,051.20% N/A -138.53% Innocoll Holdings PLC Competitors -3,036.76% -54.42% -9.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Innocoll Holdings PLC and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innocoll Holdings PLC 0 3 1 0 2.25 Innocoll Holdings PLC Competitors 806 3577 6173 156 2.53

Innocoll Holdings PLC presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 91.49%. As a group, “Pharmaceuticals” companies have a potential upside of 22.07%. Given Innocoll Holdings PLC’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Innocoll Holdings PLC is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Innocoll Holdings PLC and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Innocoll Holdings PLC N/A N/A -1.41 Innocoll Holdings PLC Competitors $8.02 billion $2.61 billion 0.18

Innocoll Holdings PLC’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Innocoll Holdings PLC. Innocoll Holdings PLC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Innocoll Holdings PLC competitors beat Innocoll Holdings PLC on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About Innocoll Holdings PLC

Innocoll Holdings Public Limited Company is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company with late-stage development programs. The Company operates through the segment of manufacture and sale of collagen-based pharmaceutical products. It utilizes collagen-based technology platform to develop its biodegradable and bioresorbable products and product candidates, which can be broken down by the body without the need for surgical removal or applied topically. Using its processes at its manufacturing facility, it derives and purifies bovine and equine collagen and then utilizes its technology platform to incorporate the purified collagen into its topical and implantable products. Its lead product candidates are XaraColl for the treatment of post-operative pain and Cogenzia for the treatment of diabetic foot infections. Its marketed products include CollaGUARD, Collatamp, Septocoll and RegenePro. It has initiated its Phase III efficacy trials for Cogenzia.

Receive News & Ratings for Innocoll Holdings PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innocoll Holdings PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.