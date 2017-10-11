Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.

Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Fidelity Southern Corporation had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fidelity Southern Corporation to post $1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1.66 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fidelity Southern Corporation alerts:

Shares of Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) opened at 23.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $633.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity Southern Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.16.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/fidelity-southern-corporation-lion-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

LION has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity Southern Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity Southern Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Fidelity Southern Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised Fidelity Southern Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fidelity Southern Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity Southern Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In related news, Director David R. Bockel sold 5,700 shares of Fidelity Southern Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $125,685.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,126.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 545 shares of company stock worth $12,001 in the last three months. 18.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity Southern Corporation Company Profile

Fidelity Southern Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiary bank, Fidelity Bank, which is a state chartered bank (the Bank). The Company provides an array of financial products and services for business and retail customers in the metropolitan Atlanta and Jacksonville, Orlando and Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Southern Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Southern Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.