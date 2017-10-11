Ferrari N.V. (RACE) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ferrari N.V. were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari N.V. by 272.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 934,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,693,000 after buying an additional 683,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ferrari N.V. by 124.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,836,000 after buying an additional 449,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari N.V. in the second quarter valued at about $37,849,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Ferrari N.V. by 44.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,038,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,246,000 after buying an additional 319,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari N.V. by 18,261.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 314,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,024,000 after buying an additional 312,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari N.V. in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ferrari N.V. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ferrari N.V. from $46.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrari N.V. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Ferrari N.V. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.75.

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE RACE) traded up 0.85% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.65. 109,484 shares of the company traded hands. Ferrari N.V. has a 12 month low of $50.39 and a 12 month high of $118.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 55.28 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.50.

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Ferrari N.V. had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 128.49%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari N.V. will post $3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ferrari N.V.

Ferrari NV, known as New Business Netherlands NV, is an Italy-based company, incorporated in the Netherlands, that is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars under the Ferrari brand. Its products include nine sports car models, including seven sports cars: 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A; as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF.

