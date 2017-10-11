FedEx Corporation (FDX) Holdings Held by Mork Capital Management LLC

Mork Capital Management LLC continued to hold its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. FedEx Corporation makes up approximately 1.3% of Mork Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mork Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx Corporation were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx Corporation by 1,912.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,823,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,892,768,000 after buying an additional 14,086,601 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FedEx Corporation by 21,011.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,424,815 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 1,418,066 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx Corporation by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,997,225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,512,158,000 after buying an additional 918,896 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx Corporation by 1,611.5% during the first quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. now owns 870,646 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $169,906,000 after buying an additional 819,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in FedEx Corporation by 360.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 935,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $182,629,000 after buying an additional 732,644 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx Corporation alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/fedex-corporation-fdx-holdings-held-by-mork-capital-management-llc.html.

A number of research firms have commented on FDX. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of FedEx Corporation in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of FedEx Corporation in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FedEx Corporation from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective (up from $216.00) on shares of FedEx Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.14.

FedEx Corporation (FDX) opened at 220.78 on Wednesday. FedEx Corporation has a 12-month low of $168.00 and a 12-month high of $227.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.52. The firm has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.66). FedEx Corporation had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post $12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. FedEx Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

In other FedEx Corporation news, CEO Michael L. Ducker sold 14,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total transaction of $3,379,619.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,059,712.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.14, for a total value of $459,573.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,172 shares of company stock worth $6,039,193. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation Profile

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.