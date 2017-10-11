Federated Investors, Inc. (FII) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Federated have underperformed the industry over the last six months. Yet, the company boasts an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters. Rise in interest rates and lower fee waivers are expected to aid top-line performance, moving ahead. Also, Federated’s inorganic growth strategies encourage us. Further, the company’s active involvement in capital deployment activities continues to inspire investors’ confidence. However, mounting expenses are a major concern. Also, strict regulations for investment management companies remain a headwind.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $28.00 target price on Federated Investors and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a sell rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Federated Investors in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Federated Investors in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Federated Investors from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Federated Investors from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.71.

Federated Investors (FII) traded up 0.39% on Tuesday, reaching $31.11. 49,357 shares of the company traded hands. Federated Investors has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $31.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average of $27.50.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 33.93% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $272.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Federated Investors will post $2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John B. Fisher sold 5,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $140,996.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 514,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,401,892.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Federated Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $446,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Federated Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Federated Investors by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Federated Investors by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $395,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc (Federated) is a provider of investment management products and related financial services. Federated operates through investment management business segment. It is engaged in sponsoring, marketing and providing investment-related services to various investment products, including mutual funds and Separate Accounts, which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products.

