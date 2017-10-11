Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.15

Media headlines about Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Federal Signal Corporation earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the conglomerate an impact score of 46.1804836646878 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE FSS) traded down 0.60% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.49. 153,693 shares of the company were exchanged. Federal Signal Corporation has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $21.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.30.

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The conglomerate reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $224.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.53 million. Federal Signal Corporation had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Federal Signal Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Corporation will post $0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Federal Signal Corporation Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation designs, manufactures and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. The Company’s segments include the Environmental Solutions Group and the Safety and Security Systems Group. Its Environmental Solutions Group manufactures and supplies a range of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner and vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks and waterblasting equipment.

