Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Holdings Trimmed by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE FRT) opened at 126.75 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $149.38. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.65 and a 200-day moving average of $128.80.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post $3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.94%.

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 21,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $2,792,814.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dawn M. Becker sold 21,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $2,855,670.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,087,856.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,495 shares of company stock worth $7,538,395 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FRT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Boenning Scattergood set a $140.00 price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America Corporation upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup Inc. increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.25.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company specializes in the ownership, management and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in affluent communities in selected metropolitan markets in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States, as well as in California and South Florida.

