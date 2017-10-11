Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) – Equities researchers at FBR & Co cut their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Maiden Holdings in a report issued on Tuesday. FBR & Co analyst R. Binner now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. FBR & Co has a “Hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for Maiden Holdings’ FY2017 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Maiden Holdings Ltd. alerts:

MHLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Maiden Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “mkt outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Maiden Holdings in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Maiden Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maiden Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Maiden Holdings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “FBR & Co Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (MHLD)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/fbr-co-research-analysts-lower-earnings-estimates-for-maiden-holdings-ltd-mhld.html.

Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ MHLD) opened at 8.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31. The firm’s market cap is $736.27 million. Maiden Holdings has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $18.95.

Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $753.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.30 million. Maiden Holdings had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Maiden Holdings’s payout ratio is presently -120.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Maiden Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Maiden Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in Maiden Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Quantum Capital Management grew its position in Maiden Holdings by 1.8% during the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 11,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Maiden Holdings by 8.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maiden Holdings Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (Maiden) is a holding company. The Company focuses on serving the needs of regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe and select other global markets by providing reinsurance solutions designed to support their capital needs. It operates through two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Holdings Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden Holdings Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.