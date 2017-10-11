Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect McCormick & Company, (MKC) Share Price

Headlines about McCormick & Company, (NYSE:MKC) have been trending positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. McCormick & Company, earned a news sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.8385625129696 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

McCormick & Company, (MKC) opened at 97.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.77. McCormick & Company, has a 1-year low of $88.64 and a 1-year high of $106.50.

McCormick & Company, (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. McCormick & Company, had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, will post $4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. McCormick & Company,’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.93%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. increased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of McCormick & Company, in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of McCormick & Company, in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

In other McCormick & Company, news, VP Michael R. Smith sold 5,500 shares of McCormick & Company, stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.60, for a total value of $564,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing, marketing and distributing spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the food industry, including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. The Company’s segments include consumer and industrial. The Company is involved in the manufacturing and sales of flavorful products.

