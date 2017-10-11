Fastenal Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (FAST)

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

Fastenal has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Fastenal has a payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fastenal to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.7%.

Get Fastenal Company alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) traded down 1.56% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.16. 5,111,021 shares of the stock were exchanged. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $37.70 and a 12-month high of $52.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.33.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post $1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FAST. BidaskClub cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “no rating at time” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.87.

Fastenal announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fastenal news, CFO Holden Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.51 per share, for a total transaction of $42,510.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,626.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,400 shares of company stock worth $142,960 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Fastenal Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (FAST)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/fastenal-company-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-32-fast.html.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company is engaged in wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies. The Company is engaged in fastener distribution, and non-fastener maintenance and supply business. As of December 31, 2016, it distributed these supplies through a network of approximately 2,500 stores. Its customers are in the manufacturing and non-residential construction markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.