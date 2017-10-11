Fairfield Bush & CO. Has $517,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (EEM)

Fairfield Bush & CO. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (NYSE:EEM) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 44.5% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 56,530,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,339,780,000 after acquiring an additional 17,409,308 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 22.5% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,362,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 3.2% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,213,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,056,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 13.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,412,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,134 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 11.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,617,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,005 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (NYSE EEM) traded up 0.15% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.12. 14,955,432 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx has a 1-year low of $33.94 and a 1-year high of $46.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.43.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

