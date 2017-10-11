Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.28% of Fair Isaac Corporation worth $11,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation by 283.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac Corporation alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) Stake Increased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/fair-isaac-corporation-fico-stake-increased-by-parametric-portfolio-associates-llc.html.

Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE FICO) opened at 145.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.21. Fair Isaac Corporation has a one year low of $109.77 and a one year high of $147.02.

Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $231.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.07 million. Fair Isaac Corporation had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 13.15%. Fair Isaac Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post $4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Fair Isaac Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fair Isaac Corporation from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.47, for a total value of $373,650.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,945.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 7,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $1,029,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,888.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) is a provider of analytic, software and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate and connect decisions. The Company operates through three segments: Applications, Scores and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes pre-configured decision management applications designed for a specific type of business problem or process, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections and insurance claims management.

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.