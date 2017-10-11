Facebook, Inc. (FB) Holdings Increased by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 0.9% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Facebook were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 15,047.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,691 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,365,713 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,262,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,158 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,602,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,970,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 6,222.5% in the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 896,406 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $127,334,000 after acquiring an additional 882,228 shares during the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ FB) opened at 171.59 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.55 and a 12 month high of $175.49. The stock has a market cap of $498.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.86.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post $5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays PLC set a $200.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. FBN Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a $200.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.38.

In other Facebook news, VP David B. Fischer sold 50,533 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.95, for a total value of $8,588,083.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $119,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,533,954.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,743,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,328,523. 19.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

