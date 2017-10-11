F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) Position Increased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 424.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748,290 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 605,629 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.18% of F5 Networks worth $95,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 53,012 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after buying an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 144,733 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,085 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks Inc. alerts:

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of F5 Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.94.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Benjamin Gibson sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.25, for a total value of $382,469.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,558.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan C. Kearny sold 836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $100,813.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,027.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,675,607 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) opened at 116.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.17. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.14. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $114.45 and a one year high of $149.50.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The network technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03. F5 Networks had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 33.85%. The business had revenue of $517.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post $8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) Position Increased by Janus Henderson Group PLC” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/f5-networks-inc-ffiv-position-increased-by-janus-henderson-group-plc.html.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc is a developer and provider of software defined application services. The Company is engaged in the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance and availability of network applications, servers and storage systems.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.