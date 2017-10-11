EZCORP, Inc. (EZPW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $10.50. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for EZCORP’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EZCORP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded EZCORP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on EZCORP in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. EZCORP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) opened at 9.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $537.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.96. EZCORP has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $12.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average of $8.74.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.10 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EZCORP will post $0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of EZCORP in the second quarter worth $114,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of EZCORP in the second quarter worth $124,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of EZCORP in the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management bought a new position in shares of EZCORP in the first quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Mexico, and consumer loans in Mexico. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, which includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in the United States; Mexico Pawn, which includes its Empeno Facil pawn operations and cash converters buy/sell store operations in Mexico, and Other International, which includes its CASHMAX financial services operations in Canada and its equity interest in Cash Converters International.

