Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Shares Sold by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,322 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation by 23.1% in the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 19,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation in the first quarter worth $754,000. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation by 48.1% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 48,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 15,687 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation by 4.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 20,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation by 21.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert Stuart Franklin sold 22,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total transaction of $1,807,042.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 231,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,470,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $88,253.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,918.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) traded up 0.463% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.641. The stock had a trading volume of 2,734,273 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.49 and a 200-day moving average of $80.73. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $76.05 and a 52 week high of $93.22. The firm has a market cap of $350.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.834 and a beta of 0.82.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). Exxon Mobil Corporation had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $62.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.35 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post $3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Exxon Mobil Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.19%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Scotiabank set a $86.00 target price on Exxon Mobil Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. BNP Paribas set a $70.00 target price on Exxon Mobil Corporation and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Vetr lowered Exxon Mobil Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.17 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays PLC set a $91.00 target price on Exxon Mobil Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $90.00 target price on Exxon Mobil Corporation and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.82.

Exxon Mobil Corporation Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation is engaged in energy business. The Company is engaged in the exploration, production, transportation and sale of crude oil and natural gas, and the manufacture, transportation and sale of petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and a range of specialty products.

