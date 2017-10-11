Extended Stay America, Inc. (STAY) Shares Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Extended Stay America by 122.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Extended Stay America in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Extended Stay America by 134.4% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Extended Stay America in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Extended Stay America by 50.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE STAY) remained flat at $20.85 on Wednesday. 74,714 shares of the company traded hands. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average of $18.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $338.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.70 million. Extended Stay America had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Extended Stay America, Inc. will post $1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

STAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Thursday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Extended Stay America Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc is a owner/operator of company-branded hotels in North America. The Company operates in the extended stay lodging industry. The Company owns and operates approximately 700 hotel properties consisting of approximately 75,900 rooms located in 44 states across the United States of America and in Canada.

