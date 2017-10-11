Express Scripts Holding Company (ESRX) Shares Sold by OxFORD Asset Management LLP

OxFORD Asset Management LLP decreased its position in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,347 shares during the quarter. Express Scripts Holding accounts for approximately 0.3% of OxFORD Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. OxFORD Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Express Scripts Holding were worth $12,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding by 11.4% in the second quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding by 20.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Express Scripts Holding in the first quarter worth $121,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding by 8.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding by 199.1% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Express Scripts Holding news, VP Phyllis S. Anderson sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $36,489.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,758.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Woodrow A. Myers, Jr. sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $249,327.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $357,317. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ESRX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Express Scripts Holding from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Express Scripts Holding in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Group LLC set a $72.00 price target on shares of Express Scripts Holding and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Express Scripts Holding from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Express Scripts Holding in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Express Scripts Holding has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.45.

Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) opened at 58.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.17 and a 200 day moving average of $62.57. The firm has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.88. Express Scripts Holding Company has a 1-year low of $57.80 and a 1-year high of $77.50.

Express Scripts Holding (NASDAQ:ESRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.52 billion. Express Scripts Holding had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Express Scripts Holding Company will post $6.99 EPS for the current year.

Express Scripts Holding Profile

Express Scripts, Inc is a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in North America, offering a range of services to its clients, which include health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers’ compensation plans and government health programs. It operates in two segments: PBM and Emerging Markets (EM).

