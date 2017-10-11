Exfo Inc (EXF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Exfo Inc (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.08 per share for the quarter.

Exfo Inc (TSE EXF) opened at 4.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.24 million and a P/E ratio of 123.50. Exfo Inc has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $8.23.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXF. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Exfo to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Exfo from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th.

About Exfo

EXFO Inc is a Canada-based company, which provides communications service providers (CSPs) and data center, cloud and Web-scale operators with field test, service assurance and analytics solutions to ensure the deployment, maintenance and management of physical, virtual, fixed and mobile networks. It focuses on network infrastructures: fourth generation (4G)/long-term evolution (LTE), wireless backhaul, small cells and distributed antenna systems (DAS), 100G network upgrades and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH)/fiber-to-the-curb (FTTC)/fiber-to-the-node (FTTN) deployments.

