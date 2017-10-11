Exelon Corporation (EXC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Year to date shares of the Exelon Corporation have returned lower than the industry it belongs to. Exelon is subject to the impact of commodity price volatility, price fluctuation in the wholesale markets and unfavorable weather conditions. Stringent government regulation is also a cause of concern. However, Exelon is well positioned to gain from rate revisions and strong operational performance across its business. Exelon continues with its hedging program to manage market risks and protect the value of its generation. Further, the company is gaining from the Pepco Holdings acquisition. It is also expected to reap the benefits from its organic investment and acquisition. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EXC. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Exelon Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Exelon Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays PLC reissued an overweight rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Exelon Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Exelon Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelon Corporation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Exelon Corporation currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.18.

Shares of Exelon Corporation (EXC) remained flat at $38.30 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,207,745 shares of the company were exchanged. Exelon Corporation has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $38.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.29.

Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Exelon Corporation had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post $2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.59%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan W. Thayer sold 215,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $8,195,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,012,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Cornew sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,910.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 486,952 shares of company stock valued at $18,509,309 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Corporation by 3,711.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,283,986 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,672,738,000 after acquiring an additional 72,335,239 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Corporation by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 373,842 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $13,484,000 after acquiring an additional 13,982 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Corporation by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 714,316 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $25,765,000 after acquiring an additional 621,188 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Corporation by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 404,952 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $14,606,000 after acquiring an additional 29,825 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Corporation by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,402,806 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $86,669,000 after acquiring an additional 98,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation Company Profile

Exelon Corporation is a utility services holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Exelon Generation Company, LLC (Generation), is engaged in the energy generation business. The Company, through its subsidiaries, Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Pepco Holdings LLC (PHI), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL) and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE), is engaged in the energy delivery businesses.

