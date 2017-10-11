E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America Corporation

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday. The firm currently has a $49.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $44.00. Bank of America Corporation’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ETFC. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation in a research report on Sunday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) opened at 43.99 on Monday. E*TRADE Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $45.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.78 and its 200-day moving average is $38.17.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. E*TRADE Financial Corporation had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial Corporation will post $2.24 EPS for the current year.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director James P. Healy purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.97 per share, with a total value of $209,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,040.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Simonich sold 5,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $236,384.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,915,711 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corporation by 2,903.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,166,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,562,024 shares during the period. BT Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in E*TRADE Financial Corporation in the second quarter worth $97,155,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corporation by 24.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,737,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corporation by 272.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,678,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,159 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corporation by 25.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,845,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,062 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

E*Trade Financial Corporation is a financial services company. The Company provides online brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the brand E*TRADE Financial. The Company also provides investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits, to retail investors.

