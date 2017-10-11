Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $289.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Essex Property outperformed the industry it belongs to year to date. Moreover, the stock has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year funds from operations (FFO) per share being revised upward in two months’ time. Notably, the company delivered a better-than-expected performance for second-quarter 2017. Results reflect solid growth in revenues. With a strong property base and solid balance sheet, Essex is likely to leverage on favorable demographic trends in its markets. The company’s substantial exposure to the West Coast market, which is home to several innovation and technology companies, offers ample scope to boost its top line over the long term. Moreover, it has a 23-year history of increasing cash dividend. However, in the upcoming period, large concession amid elevated supply is likely to result in periodic disruption in certain submarkets. Also, rate hike adds to its woes.”

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $276.00 price target (up from $267.00) on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Sunday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $270.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $268.07.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE ESS) traded down 0.14% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,786 shares. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $200.01 and a 12 month high of $270.04. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.42.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $339.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post $5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.97%.

In related news, insider John F. Burkart sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.84, for a total value of $87,192.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,545.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary P. Martin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $261,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,815 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,552 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 145.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 5,900.0% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $165,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 835.2% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged primarily in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities, located along the West Coast. Its segments include Southern California, Northern California, Seattle Metro and Other real estate assets.

