Eros International PLC (EROS) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eros International PLC (NYSE:EROS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Eros International Plc co-produces, acquires and distributes Indian language film content across multiple formats globally, including theatrical, television and digital channels. It distributes Indian-made films, known as Bollywood movies, in the United Kingdom, United States, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, and India. The Company releases Indian films that are subtitled or dubbed in local languages to Germany, Poland, Russia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, China and Arabic speaking countries. Eros International Plc is based in Douglas, the United Kingdom. “

Get Eros International PLC alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EROS. ValuEngine raised Eros International PLC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Eros International PLC in a report on Monday. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Eros International PLC in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Eros International PLC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Eros International PLC from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Eros International PLC (NYSE EROS) opened at 14.85 on Tuesday. Eros International PLC has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $18.85. The company has a market cap of $882.64 million, a P/E ratio of 291.18 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.90.

Eros International PLC (NYSE:EROS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Eros International PLC had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $60.83 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eros International PLC will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Eros International PLC (EROS) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/eros-international-plc-eros-downgraded-to-strong-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EROS. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Eros International PLC during the second quarter valued at about $28,711,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Eros International PLC by 31.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 273,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 65,253 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eros International PLC by 7.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 34,838 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Eros International PLC during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Eros International PLC by 36.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares during the period. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eros International PLC Company Profile

Eros International Plc (Eros) is a holding company, which serves the Indian film entertainment industry. The Company’s principal activities include the acquisition, co-production and distribution of Indian films and related content. It distributes its film content through the distribution channels, such as theatrical, including multiplex chains and standalone theaters; television syndication, including satellite television broadcasting, cable television and terrestrial television; digital and ancillary, including music, inflight entertainment, home video, Internet protocol television (IPTV), video on demand (VOD), and Internet channels and Eros Now.

Receive News & Ratings for Eros International PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eros International PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.