Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 11th (APA, APC, BAM, CHK, CLR, COG, CXO, DCOM, ECA, EGN)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, October 11th:

Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Get Apache Corporation alerts:

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $37.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank to $56.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $2.00 to $3.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $30.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $124.00 to $144.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $9.00 to $12.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $61.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $101.00 to $117.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $121.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $24.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $116.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) was given a €86.00 ($101.18) target price by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$8.75. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $13.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$48.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $25.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $63.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $136.00 to $147.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $69.00 to $75.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $45.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Tahoe Resources (TSE:THO) (NASDAQ:TAHO) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$8.00.

Uranium Participation Corp (TSE:U) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$3.90 to C$3.70. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $117.00 to $132.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.