Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Titan International, Inc.’s Q3 2017 Earnings (TWI)

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group decreased their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Titan International in a research note issued on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Titan International’s Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.13 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TWI. BidaskClub cut shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Titan International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI) opened at 9.99 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is $596.40 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.55. Titan International has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $14.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Titan International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,922,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,110,000 after purchasing an additional 208,779 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan International by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,349,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,224,000 after purchasing an additional 290,653 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan International by 70.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,157,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,200 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of Titan International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,833,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,025,000 after purchasing an additional 102,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Titan International by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 37,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Titan International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.44%.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc is a wheel, tire, and undercarriage industrial manufacturer and supplier. The Company’s segments are agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer. The Company produces a range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets.

