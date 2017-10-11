EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) Given Hold Rating at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in a research note released on Tuesday. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $95.00 price objective on the energy exploration company’s stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank set a $100.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $115.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded EOG Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) traded down 0.14% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.64. The company had a trading volume of 372,401 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $55.80 billion. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $109.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.14 and a 200 day moving average of $91.64.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -131.37%.

In related news, EVP Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $352,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,262,473.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary L. Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,067,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,149,142.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,700,882 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Waldron LP boosted its position in EOG Resources by 81.7% during the first quarter. Waldron LP now owns 4,522 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 5.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,656,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in EOG Resources by 4.7% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas in major producing basins in the United States, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, The People’s Republic of China, Canada and, from time to time, select other international areas. Its operations are all crude oil and natural gas exploration and production related.

