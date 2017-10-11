Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) Stake Lessened by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,456 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Entravision Communications Corporation worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications Corporation by 6.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 14,535 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications Corporation by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 594,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 222,120 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications Corporation by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications Corporation by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,965,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,186,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE EVC) opened at 5.55 on Wednesday. Entravision Communications Corporation has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $7.39. The company has a market capitalization of $501.82 million, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.03.

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Entravision Communications Corporation had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Entravision Communications Corporation will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Entravision Communications Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Entravision Communications Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Entravision Communications Corporation declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $15.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

EVC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entravision Communications Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Entravision Communications Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Entravision Communications Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entravision Communications Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Entravision Communications Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

In other Entravision Communications Corporation news, CFO Christopher T. Young sold 14,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $81,118.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Mario M. Carrera sold 70,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $398,052.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entravision Communications Corporation Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation is a media company. The Company reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States and certain border markets of Mexico across media channels and advertising platforms. The Company operates through three segments: television broadcasting, radio broadcasting and digital media.

