Eni S.P.A. (ENI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Eni S.P.A. (ETR:ENI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €15.11 ($17.77).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays PLC set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Eni S.P.A. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS AG set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Eni S.P.A. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup Inc. set a €15.70 ($18.47) price target on shares of Eni S.P.A. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on shares of Eni S.P.A. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Eni S.P.A. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Eni S.P.A. (ETR:ENI) traded up 0.22% during trading on Wednesday, reaching €13.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,477 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of €50.68 billion and a PE ratio of 66.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €13.56 and its 200 day moving average price is €13.96. Eni S.P.A. has a 12-month low of €12.24 and a 12-month high of €15.90.

Eni S.P.A. Company Profile

