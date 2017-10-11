Enersys (ENS) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.15

Media coverage about Enersys (NYSE:ENS) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Enersys earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.7362104904691 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Enersys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of Enersys in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Enersys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Enersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Enersys (ENS) opened at 68.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.59 and a 200-day moving average of $73.49. Enersys has a 52 week low of $61.33 and a 52 week high of $84.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.70.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Enersys had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $622.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Enersys’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Enersys will post $4.67 EPS for the current year.

Enersys announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 9th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Enersys’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

About Enersys

EnerSys is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of industrial batteries. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes related products, such as chargers, power equipment, outdoor cabinet enclosures and battery accessories, and provides related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries.

