Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Enerplus Corporation earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the oil and natural gas company an impact score of 46.0369513467378 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ERF shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Enerplus Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enerplus Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Capital One Financial Corporation started coverage on shares of Enerplus Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Enerplus Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Enerplus Corporation in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Shares of Enerplus Corporation (ERF) opened at 9.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average is $8.43. Enerplus Corporation has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.39.

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Enerplus Corporation had a net margin of 103.80% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus Corporation will post $0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. Enerplus Corporation’s payout ratio is 3.48%.

Enerplus Corporation is an oil and natural gas company. The Company’s oil and natural gas property interests are located in the United States, primarily in North Dakota, Montana, and Pennsylvania, as well as in western Canada in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. The Company’s oil and natural gas property interests contains proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 14.3 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil, 39.0 MMbbls of heavy crude oil, 123 MMbbls of tight oil, 18.1 MMbbls of natural gas liquids (NGLs), 126.3 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas and 1,002.8 Bcf of shale gas, for a total of approximately 382.5 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE).

