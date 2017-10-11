Endeavour Silver Corporation (EXK) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 134.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EXK. ValuEngine lowered Endeavour Silver Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub lowered Endeavour Silver Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver Corporation in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Endeavour Silver Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK) traded down 1.17% on Wednesday, reaching $2.53. 1,376,553 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $322.46 million, a P/E ratio of 50.60 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83. Endeavour Silver Corporation has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $5.07.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver Corporation by 0.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,476,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,416,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver Corporation by 1,730.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,058,260 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,800 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver Corporation in the second quarter worth approximately $2,361,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver Corporation by 16.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 742,981 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 102,656 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver Corporation by 38.5% in the second quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 693,316 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 192,557 shares during the period. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver Corporation

Endeavour Silver Corp. is engaged in silver mining in Mexico, and related activities, including property acquisition, exploration, development, mineral extraction, processing, refining and reclamation. The Company is engaged in exploration activities in Chile. The Company’s operating mining segments include Guanacevi, Bolanitos and El Cubo, which are located in Mexico, as well as Exploration and Corporate segments.

