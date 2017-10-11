Enbridge Inc (ENB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$64.18.

Several research analysts have commented on ENB shares. GMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$61.25 in a report on Friday, June 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

In related news, Director Michael E.J. Phelps sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.42, for a total transaction of C$260,946.00. Also, insider Bradley Francis Shamla sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.85, for a total transaction of C$271,384.75. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,056 shares of company stock valued at $502,753 and sold 80,614 shares valued at $4,094,161.

Shares of Enbridge (TSE ENB) opened at 51.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.38. Enbridge has a one year low of $48.98 and a one year high of $59.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average of $52.62.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc is a Canada-based energy transportation and distribution company. The Company is engaged in delivering energy. It operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Distribution, Gas Pipelines and Processing, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. Liquids Pipelines consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals, including Canadian Mainline, Lakehead Pipeline System, Mid-Continent and Gulf Coast and Regional Oil Sands System.

