Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

ENBL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Enable Midstream Partners, in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enable Midstream Partners, from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.21.

Enable Midstream Partners, (ENBL) opened at 15.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.98. Enable Midstream Partners, has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $17.36.

Enable Midstream Partners, (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Enable Midstream Partners, had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.27 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners, will post $0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean Trauschke purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $35,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Arclight Capital Partners, Llc sold 4,000 shares of Enable Midstream Partners, stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners, during the 2nd quarter worth about $662,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners, by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners, by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 42,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners, by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,987,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,678,000 after buying an additional 309,872 shares during the period. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners, by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 43,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 15,098 shares during the period. 18.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enable Midstream Partners,

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets strategically located to serve its customers. The Company operates in two business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. Its gathering and processing segment primarily provides natural gas and crude oil gathering and natural gas processing services to its producer customers.

