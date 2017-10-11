Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $2,424,000 Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR)

Employees Retirement System of Texas maintained its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.09% of Darling Ingredients worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth $157,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth $146,000. Miles Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.3% during the first quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth $167,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.3% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darling Ingredients Inc. alerts:

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) opened at 16.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 1.57. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $18.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.18.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $896.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Friday, August 11th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $19.00 price objective on Darling Ingredients and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $2,424,000 Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/employees-retirement-system-of-texas-has-2424000-holdings-in-darling-ingredients-inc-dar.html.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc (Darling) is a developer and producer of sustainable natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients, creating a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy and fertilizer industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.