Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $2.56 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. (DXCM)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DexCom were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 104.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth $164,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 30.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,431 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.4% during the second quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth $204,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DXCM. BidaskClub raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised DexCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays PLC began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.19.

In related news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total value of $100,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew K. Balo sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $230,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,018. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) opened at 46.10 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $42.62 and a one year high of $88.80. The company’s market capitalization is $3.99 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.48.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.54 million. DexCom had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post ($0.80) EPS for the current year.

Dexcom, Inc (Dexcom) is a medical device company. The Company is focused on the design, development and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes and for use by healthcare providers. The Company’s products consist of DexCom G4 PLATINUM and DexCom G5 Mobile.

