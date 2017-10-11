eMagin Co. (EMAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

eMagin Co. (NYSE:EMAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “eMagin Corporation is a leading developer of virtual imaging technology, eMagin combines integrated circuits, microdisplays, and optics to create a virtual image equivalent to the real image of a computer monitor or large screen TV. These miniature, high-performance, virtual imaging modules provide access to information-rich text, data, and video which can facilitate the opening of new mass markets for wearable PCs, wireless Internet appliances and mobile phones, portable DVD-viewers, digital cameras, and other emerging applications. “

EMAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of eMagin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Rodman & Renshaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of eMagin in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

Shares of eMagin (NYSE EMAN) remained flat at $2.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. eMagin has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37. The company’s market cap is $78.69 million.

eMagin (NYSE:EMAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). eMagin had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 44.28%. The business had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eMagin will post ($0.23) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in eMagin stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of eMagin Co. (NYSE:EMAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,261,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,989,000. eMagin accounts for 1.3% of AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 9.32% of eMagin as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation is engaged in the manufacture of microdisplays using organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets OLED on silicon microdisplays, virtual imaging products that utilizes OLED microdisplays and related products. The Company also performs research in the OLED field.

